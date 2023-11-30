Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

Prienai
16
Jure
3
29 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Prien R., a house in the center of Balbierškis. The house owns a farm buildi…
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Jure, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Jure, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€36,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Pakuonis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Pakuonis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Veiveriai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Veiveriai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€184,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Mieleisupis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Mieleisupis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Jieznas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Jieznas, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Pakuonis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pakuonis, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A NEW STATEMENT SUBLE OF STATES IN THE PRAYER ISSUED. PATOGUS WAY EXPLANATION, LIGHT AND EMP…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Pasventupys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Pasventupys, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€97,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Papilvis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Papilvis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a garden house where it would be cozy and comfortable and you would be surrounde…
€56,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
!!! New apartments in Prienai!!! ____________ Have you ever dreamed of living next to Nemuno…
€83,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
ONE OF ANT VERMS An ideal place for those who want to relax from the hustle and bustle of t…
€38,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€218,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Uzuguostis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Uzuguostis, Lithuania
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
ERDVI SODYBON IN ONE OF THE LOSSED LAW!!! A great option for looking for a spacious house o…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Byliskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Byliskes, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE LOCATION, BYLIC, SODO HOUSE IS SINDED! ------------------------…
€44,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Ingavangis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY SODY IN THE ONE WAY AREA. This is a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.…
€29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Stillroom in Prienai, Lithuania
House with Stillroom
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Prienai District Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir