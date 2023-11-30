Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Prien R., a house in the center of Balbierškis. The house owns a farm buildi…
€18,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Jure, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Jure, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€36,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Veiveriai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Veiveriai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€184,999
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Mieleisupis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Mieleisupis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€90,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Jieznas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Jieznas, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Pakuonis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pakuonis, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€59,000
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€220,000
House with paved road in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A NEW STATEMENT SUBLE OF STATES IN THE PRAYER ISSUED. PATOGUS WAY EXPLANATION, LIGHT AND EMP…
€99,000
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Pasventupys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Pasventupys, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€97,000
House with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Papilvis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Papilvis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a garden house where it would be cozy and comfortable and you would be surrounde…
€56,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
ONE OF ANT VERMS An ideal place for those who want to relax from the hustle and bustle of t…
€38,500
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€218,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Uzuguostis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Uzuguostis, Lithuania
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
ERDVI SODYBON IN ONE OF THE LOSSED LAW!!! A great option for looking for a spacious house o…
€120,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Byliskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Byliskes, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE LOCATION, BYLIC, SODO HOUSE IS SINDED! ------------------------…
€44,900
House with Furnace heating in Ingavangis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Ingavangis, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY SODY IN THE ONE WAY AREA. This is a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.…
€29,900
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
€39,000
House in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
€140,000
House with Stillroom in Prienai, Lithuania
House with Stillroom
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
€70,000
Properties features in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

