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Houses for sale in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Panevėžys
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
79 sq.m. part of the house in Venslaviškio g. Panevėžys. Land belonging to part of the house…
$73,036
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden house near the Levens River is sold in Sodų g., Gassonsk., Panevėžys district. Th…
$34,123
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE WORD GATVER, THE CENTRELISH CITY OF THE PANCHAS. HOUSE IN ONE HIGH, …
$77,094
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
124 SQUARE METERS FOR SALE IN THE SUBURB OF PANEVĆI, VYĆIņI. PLOT HOUSE WITH 74 ACRES LOT. T…
$99,546
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Extraordinary homestead with a plot of land of nearly 6 hectares in Panevėžys district, Krak…
$52,888
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HAZARD E. IN LIUTKEVIUS GATH, THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD QUARTER COUNTRY OF THE N…
$111,120
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 1 K. BUT IN RAMYGALOS GATH, BEVEIK MIESTO CENTRE, DELIVERED. THE BUTTER IS THE SECO…
$21,654
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Part of a 125.30 sq.m. house for sale (divided vertically, like a cottage) Pušyno st. in Pan…
$159,557
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
A PART OF A HOUSE FOR SALE IN J. TILVYČIOS STREET, IN THE CENTER OF PANEVĆOS CITY. LOG HOUSE…
$37,610
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE ON S. DAUKANTA STREET, IN THE QUARTER OF INDIVIDUAL HOUSES NEAR T…
$219,779
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