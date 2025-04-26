Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Palangos miesto savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Palanga
36
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
A three -room cottage for sale in a small quarter of private cottages with a heated pool wit…
$255,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go