Residential properties for sale in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Palanga
95
95 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
€195,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
€900,000
1 room apartment with central heating in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/3
€125,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
New holiday and residential apartments with private courtyards or spacious balconies for sal…
€109,200
2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment in Šventoja for sale. ========================================= ADVANTAGE…
€70,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€244,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
€210,000
2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/2
With two-room apartments in the Rainbow Home Quarter! Full installation, balcony to the east…
€106,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,50M
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
PAY SODAS (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem-feeling and matured project by talented and demandi…
€185,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€172,350
2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/4
PALANOS CITY CENTRE, STRATEGICLY IN PATOGICAL PLACE, 21.95 KV. M. LOFTO TYPE VERY HIGH PATAL…
€62,000
3 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
€189,961
1 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the center of Šventoji. Strategically convenient location. Just 6 min…
€81,499
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
TIDY APARTMENT FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF PALANGA, KASTYČIO STR. ============================…
€78,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale with attic in the center of the Holy Sea by the sea. Strategically comfo…
€128,999
4 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
PAJIC SOD (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem of talented and demanding architects and developers…
€239,999
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with alarm system in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with alarm system
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/4
SELLED IN THE PROCEDURE 1K. BUTH IN PALANG ===========GTAG1> TAG1>>> ADVANTAGE: • Qualit…
€94,900
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
The offer is a unique business project - a cozy hut rental business by the sea with a separa…
€420,000
2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
€105,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with alarm system in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with alarm system
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
INDUSTRIAL APARTMENTS WITH DIDEL, PRIVATE TERASA. LANGES TO ORIENT THE CRYPTIMI OF THE EVEN…
€158,200
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
New and fully equipped apartment in the priestly project MY BODY 2 - a great investment in h…
€75,000
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€136,000
1 room apartment with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Parts of a residential house for sale in the very center of the city! There are only a few f…
€98,000
1 room apartment with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
Parts of residential house for sale in the very center of the city! There are only a few fre…
€118,000
3 room apartment with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
In the central part of Palanga, in a quiet place, a 45,58kv.m residential part with a separa…
€208,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
€880,000
2 room apartment with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
€1,20M
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a butique-style 2-storey house in the heart of the Palanga, with an impressive atti…
€950,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious cottages designed by a team of talented architects are sold in the saint. Each of t…
€155,000
Property types in Palangos miesto savivaldybe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
