Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pagegiai
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Pagegiai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 587 m² in Pagegiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 587 m²
Pagegiai, Lithuania
Area 587 m²
Floor 1
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 10 407 m² in Pagegiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 10 407 m²
Pagegiai, Lithuania
Area 10 407 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING to PROVIDE STORAGE AND ADMINISTRATIVE ALLOWANCES IN ACCEPTANCE WORKING, PRODUCTION…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go