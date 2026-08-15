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New buildings for sale in Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
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Commerce Eksporta 8
Sieciai, Lithuania
from
$38,582
The year of construction 2014
Renovated, renovated residential complex in Viesturdarz. The building was renovated according to historical sketches, preserving the architecture of the time. Modern materials and technologies are used in construction. The complex has security and video surveillance. Underground parking. The…
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REALAT real estate
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Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
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Commerce PARKERS
Sieciai, Lithuania
from
$130,134
The year of construction 2018
Arhitekts radījis šo ēku ansambli savienojot UNESCO koka arhitektūras mantojumu ar mūsdienu tehnoloģijām un ikdienas dzīvi. Ēku ansambļa priekšgalā slejas dažāda rakstura 19 gs. radīti koka ēku šedevri, kuri kalpos mūsdienu ātrajam dzīves ritmam, turpretim klusā iekšpagalmā slejas 7 stāvu ja…
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REALAT real estate
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