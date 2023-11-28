Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mazeikiu seniunija, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
15
16 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
SELLING 2 ROOM. 2/3 on the 2/3 floor FREEDOM G.218 In small quantities GENERAL INFORMATION …
€27,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061448816 tomas.vismontas@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
€23,000
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
€18,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH MODE G.5 IN LITTLE GENERAL INFORMATION Location: SODES g. 5 Min…
€35,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
€39,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€63,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€335,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUAST THE SPRING G. 13 BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOM…
€40,500
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE PATOGUS EXPLANATION, LIGHT, HEAT 1 ROOM. BUTAS VENTOS G. 7 SELLED WITH ALL WHITE AND BU…
€26,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/9
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. COUNTRY EIFEL AND DO NOT HAVE CHALLENGES, …
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLOW TIPRES EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOMA WHITE AND BUITINE T…
€46,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
PATOGRAPS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. THE PRICE, PUTI PLACE. LIGHT AND YOU WILL BE HOME.…
€75,000
House with garage in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
SELL OF THE LARGE ERDVUS HOUSE, VOS 10 MINUČI ROAD POWER SUCCESS LABELS. HOUSE OF TRIA HIGH…
€285,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
€25,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Reivyciai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Reivyciai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLED PUTES and PROCEDURES, PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 1 ROOM. BUTAS. BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MA…
€22,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
€339,000
