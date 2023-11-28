Houses for sale in Mazeikiu seniunija, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€335,000
House with garage in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
SELL OF THE LARGE ERDVUS HOUSE, VOS 10 MINUČI ROAD POWER SUCCESS LABELS. HOUSE OF TRIA HIGH…
€285,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
€25,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
€339,000
