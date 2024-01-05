Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

48 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with gas heating in Kuliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with gas heating
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 80 sq.m. house with 23 sq.m garage and 6 acres plot Dovilai sen. Kuliai km. Lilies …
€125,900
House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Gargzdai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
€310,000
House with paved road in Dreverna, Lithuania
House with paved road
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€160,000
House in Ziaukos, Lithuania
House
Ziaukos, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
€109,800
House with garage in Jonusai, Lithuania
House with garage
Jonusai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€275,000
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€175,000
House with balcony, with garage in Kuliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,000
House with paved road in Voveriskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Voveriskiai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead at Minija ! Attractive price ! Front of its own, Voveryscine k. For sale part of …
€62,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Svencele, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€430,000
House with garage in Dreverna, Lithuania
House with garage
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
€208,000
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE SELD WITH 18 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural mat…
€369,000
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE WITH 9 AREA SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural materi…
€219,900
House in Gruceikiai, Lithuania
House
Gruceikiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: 80.26 sq.m. m. area residential house with outbuildings in the village of one stre…
€29,000
House with garage in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
€170,000
House with garage in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
€280,000
House in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
_______________________ Homestead with 1 hectare near the city This homestead is a real p…
€299,999
House in Priekule, Lithuania
House
Priekule, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED THE SODY IN THE PROPERTY. An inflated homestead with a plot of 17.77 a is sold n…
€90,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
THE PRESIDENT OF SLENGES !!!!!!!!! SELLED MODERN ONE HIGH 115 KV.M. HOUSE BEFORE PREPARED K…
€189,900
House with garage in Pipirai, Lithuania
House with garage
Pipirai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED NOT TO PREPARE 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE A GUILLION G., RADAILS K., CLASS R. ID…
€79,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE IN LABRENCES is REFERRED TO. -----------------------------------------------…
€210,000
House with garage in Lebartai, Lithuania
House with garage
Lebartai, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€215,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Klipščiai village, Tuopų street, A 2-s…
€165,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Mazūriškės village, Versmininkų street (former Memel area) for…
€249,000
6 room house with central heating, with surveillance security system, with parking in Bendikai, Lithuania
6 room house with central heating, with surveillance security system, with parking
Bendikai, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street 12. A newly built house wi…
€250,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking in Bendikai, Lithuania
2 room house with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Bendikai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street. A newly built house with …
€145,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Šlapšilė village, Žvyro street (former Memel area), a cozy, mo…
€174,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Ginduliai, Lithuania
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Ginduliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
€243,000
Properties features in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

