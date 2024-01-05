UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Klaipėda District Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
48 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with gas heating
Kuliai, Lithuania
80 m²
2
For sale 80 sq.m. house with 23 sq.m garage and 6 acres plot Dovilai sen. Kuliai km. Lilies …
€125,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Svencele, Lithuania
72 m²
2
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
229 m²
2
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Dreverna, Lithuania
120 m²
1
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Ziaukos, Lithuania
55 m²
1
€109,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Jonusai, Lithuania
165 m²
2
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
130 m²
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
1
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage
Kuliai, Lithuania
195 m²
2
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Voveriskiai, Lithuania
95 m²
1
Homestead at Minija ! Attractive price ! Front of its own, Voveryscine k. For sale part of …
€62,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m²
2
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Dreverna, Lithuania
96 m²
1
€208,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Karkle, Lithuania
200 m²
2
HOUSE SELD WITH 18 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural mat…
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Karkle, Lithuania
101 m²
2
A HOUSE WITH 9 AREA SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural materi…
€219,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Gruceikiai, Lithuania
80 m²
2
For sale: 80.26 sq.m. m. area residential house with outbuildings in the village of one stre…
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
129 m²
1
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
158 m²
1
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
114 m²
2
_______________________ Homestead with 1 hectare near the city This homestead is a real p…
€299,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Priekule, Lithuania
137 m²
2
EXCLUDED THE SODY IN THE PROPERTY. An inflated homestead with a plot of 17.77 a is sold n…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
115 m²
1
THE PRESIDENT OF SLENGES !!!!!!!!! SELLED MODERN ONE HIGH 115 KV.M. HOUSE BEFORE PREPARED K…
€189,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Pipirai, Lithuania
126 m²
2
SELLED NOT TO PREPARE 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE A GUILLION G., RADAILS K., CLASS R. ID…
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Sudmantai, Lithuania
120 m²
2
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
355 m²
2
A LIVING HOUSE IN LABRENCES is REFERRED TO. -----------------------------------------------…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Lebartai, Lithuania
250 m²
2
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5
140 m²
2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Klipščiai village, Tuopų street, A 2-s…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
4
2
2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Mazūriškės village, Versmininkų street (former Memel area) for…
€249,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
6 room house with central heating, with surveillance security system, with parking
Bendikai, Lithuania
7
3
2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street 12. A newly built house wi…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
2 room house with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Bendikai, Lithuania
3
2
2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street. A newly built house with …
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
4
2
2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Šlapšilė village, Žvyro street (former Memel area), a cozy, mo…
€174,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Ginduliai, Lithuania
4
2
1
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
Properties features in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
