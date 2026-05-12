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Monthly rent of real estate in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

;
Palanga
10
24 properties total found
Commercial property 84 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 84 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
EXPOSURES TO MODERN MULTISECTIONS Modern office, warehouse or production space - all under …
$1,025
per month
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Commercial property 115 m² in Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial property 115 m²
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive opportunity for restaurant or cafe - catering facilities Nida center with terraces…
$4,618
per month
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Commercial property 100 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
RESERVE ADMINISTRATIVE - PRODUCTION -STORAGE PREMIUM BALTIC PROSPECT Rooms for rent in this…
$464
per month
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Commercial property 147 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 147 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
NEW COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE STRATEGIC BASIS Commercial premises for rent in a strategica…
$1,623
per month
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Commercial property 51 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
DEDUCTED ADMINISTRATIVE-PRODUCTION-STORAGE COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN THE BALTIC PROSPECT DESCR…
$297
per month
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Commercial property 170 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 170 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
CORRECTION OF TRADE AND SERVICES _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: Surface area: 170 sq. m; High: 1; Con…
$1,281
per month
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Commercial property 496 m² in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Commercial property 496 m²
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 496 m²
Floor 1
The commercial premises for rent in a stateably good place in Uždai Street 40, Gargždai. Per…
$1,449
per month
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Land in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Land
Klaipėda, Lithuania
LOCAL FOR YOUR BUSINESS --------------------------------------------------------------------…
$2,424
per month
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Commercial property 29 m² in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial property 29 m²
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive possibility to rent commercial premises in the center of Palanga building. Are you…
$668
per month
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2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern new 2-room apartment in Kunigiskes Modern, newly furnished 2-room apartment (35 m ²)…
$348
per month
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1 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
HEDGE OF THE YEAR Excellent quiet place, near Vytauto street, near Birutė park, to the sea j…
$638
per month
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4 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Flat for rent in Palanga with private parking. The apartment is for rent only for long term …
$809
per month
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House in Dercekliai, Lithuania
House
Dercekliai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Don't be surprised at this in Lithuania! In the land of water and wind, in the island of Sve…
$1,739
per month
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Commercial property 4 254 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 4 254 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 4 254 m²
Floor 1
SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT FREE SUPERVISION AREAS 1) 300 sq. m storage room in the ma…
$19,727
per month
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4 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/5
Long-term rental is a well-known, very spacious, three-bedroom apartment. In one of the most…
$1,855
per month
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Commercial property 196 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 196 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Floor 2
"AMBERTON" IN PUBLIC SPACE 2-storey rooms are rented in a strategically convenient location…
$1,391
per month
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 1
CABINET LOSSES + FEED KIRSEA 124; FIOLET GROUP ISLE Fiolet beauty salon offers 14 sq. m ful…
$236
per month
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House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey 3-room cottage for a year or longer Not in the house with a big private ya…
$1,148
per month
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2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 370 m²
Floor 2/3
RECEIVED IN THE CONTEXT OF THE HOUSEHOLD = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$551
per month
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1 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
RECEIVED FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE NEW HOUSEHOLD GIVEN, SINCE. BASIC PRINCIPLES OF THE BUT…
$464
per month
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Commercial property 50 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Rent your hairdresser place in a modern beauty salon in Klaipeda! Looking for comfortable, s…
$290
per month
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Commercial property 35 m² in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive possibility to rent commercial premises in the center of Palanga building. Are you…
$1,217
per month
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Commercial property 41 m² in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial property 41 m²
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
There are commercial premises for rent in the center of Palanga. The amount to be reported i…
$812
per month
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 2
Would you like to meet your customers where you can see through the windows Anke Square? "ŽM…
$243
per month
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