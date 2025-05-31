Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House in Sviliukai, Lithuania
House
Sviliukai, Lithuania
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
To have a homestead 30 minutes away from Kaunas? BAIKIT - NEMANAU:)! DO YOU RECEIVE THAT YOU…
$226,953
House in Patranys, Lithuania
House
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential, wooden house with a spacious area of 39 ares and buildings of a well-standing…
$123,086
