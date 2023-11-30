Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kedainiu miesto seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Kedainiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

apartments
4
houses
3
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/9
€43,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
€55,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom in Stasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom
Stasiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment for sale with comfortable leaching. There is an opportunity to buy an apart…
€27,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€33,900
House with garage in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMAIN CITY. POSSIBLE CHANGE WITH THE ADOPTION TO THE EQUIPMEN…
€95,000
House in Tubiai, Lithuania
House
Tubiai, Lithuania
Area 1 455 m²
Number of floors 5
PUTIN INVESTMENT!!!INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED 5 HIGHS MANUFACTURING WITH A PROJECT WE AR…
€50,000
Properties features in Kedainiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

