Apartments for sale in Kedainiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/9
€43,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
€55,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom in Stasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom
Stasiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment for sale with comfortable leaching. There is an opportunity to buy an apart…
€27,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€33,900
