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Houses for sale in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania

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House in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale, located in the central part of Kazlų Rūda, in a spacious 13 century plot. Th…
$102,758
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