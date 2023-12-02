Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kazlu Ruda

Residential properties for sale in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING THE CITY OF THE CASE…
€120,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, this offer to you! A great oppor…
€99,900
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/2
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
€19,900
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/1
€35,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
