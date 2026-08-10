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Residential properties for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

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Elektrenai
10
10 properties total found
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold SODO HOUSEHOLD IN THE GOOD NEWS IN THE WORLD COMMUNITY "VERSAGE"! COUNTRY OF ELECTRICIT…
$47,095
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3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/4
BUILDING ON THE CARRIAGE OF ELECTRICITY MAIL - LIVE NEW LIVERS! COLUMNS, STRATEGIC LEAVE IN …
$104,617
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 2. LIVESTOCK RESIDENCE IN ELECTRICITY WITH SLAUGHTER 19 A. PRINCIPLES: Sold with f…
$253,686
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TekceTekce
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YELLOW AND LIGHT TWO GOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH LIQUID 1.6 A, AND THERE TO OWN EFER HAIR! --- …
$146,884
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2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
www.sarkiniai en SALES OF NEW BUILDINGS IN ELECTRICITY New building apartments for sale in …
$115,351
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house for sale in Naujasis Kietaviškės village, Elektrėnų sav. This is a great ch…
$185,592
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YELLOW AND LIGHT TWO GOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH LIQUID 1.6 A, AND THERE TO OWN EFER HAIR! --- …
$151,048
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3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/9
In a quiet and beautiful place in Elektrėnai, Friendship Street 11, newly furnished three-ro…
$163,730
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SPACE FUNCTIONALLY DISPLAYED TWO-NAIL-NAIL ELECTRICITY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$280,664
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2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = The apartment has 61.90 sq / m TERASA on the roof, o…
$217,254
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Property types in Elektrenu seniunija

apartments
houses

Properties features in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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