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Houses for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

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Elektrenai
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6 properties total found
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold SODO HOUSEHOLD IN THE GOOD NEWS IN THE WORLD COMMUNITY "VERSAGE"! COUNTRY OF ELECTRICIT…
$47,095
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 2. LIVESTOCK RESIDENCE IN ELECTRICITY WITH SLAUGHTER 19 A. PRINCIPLES: Sold with f…
$253,686
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YELLOW AND LIGHT TWO GOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH LIQUID 1.6 A, AND THERE TO OWN EFER HAIR! --- …
$146,884
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TekceTekce
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house for sale in Naujasis Kietaviškės village, Elektrėnų sav. This is a great ch…
$185,592
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YELLOW AND LIGHT TWO GOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH LIQUID 1.6 A, AND THERE TO OWN EFER HAIR! --- …
$151,048
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SPACE FUNCTIONALLY DISPLAYED TWO-NAIL-NAIL ELECTRICITY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$280,664
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