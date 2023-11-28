Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating in Streipunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating
Streipunai, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
DASK DU ERDVES WILL BE SUBLOCATED IN THE ELECTRICITY! ALINKOS G. 3 AND ALINKOS G. 5! * QUAL…
€52,700
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665 artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
House in Streipunai, Lithuania
House
Streipunai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
€149,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating in Abromiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating
Abromiskes, Lithuania
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
DASK DU ERDVES WILL BE SUBLOCATED IN THE ELECTRICITY! ALINKOS G. 3 AND ALINKOS G. 5! * QUAL…
€121,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665 artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating in Abromiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating
Abromiskes, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
DASK DU ERDVES WILL BE SUBLOCATED IN THE ELECTRICITY! ALINKOS G. 3 AND ALINKOS G. 5! * QUAL…
€68,300
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665 artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
EXCLUSIVE NATURAL IN THE CAMPELS SODY! ethnohut.lt is sold as a business, generating 18,000e…
€119,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061855656 mantas.mikociunas@capital.lt
House in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
House
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE WITH PURTIMI DO NOT HAVE ELECTRIC MARIES, GEIBONYSE A perfectly washed garden hou…
€139,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065535771 marija.lebedziuviene@capital.lt

