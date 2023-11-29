Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Elektrėnai Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

apartments
4
houses
18
22 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Matukiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Matukiskes, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
€64,900
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Buzeliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
€45,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Jagelonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Jagelonys, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
€100,000
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating in Streipunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating
Streipunai, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€52,700
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Joteliunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
€135,000
House in Subartenai, Lithuania
House
Subartenai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
€195,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Joteliunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
€75,000
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Buzeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
€60,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Streipunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Streipunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
€99,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Matukiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Matukiskes, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Buzeliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
€48,999
House in Streipunai, Lithuania
House
Streipunai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
€149,000
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating in Abromiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating
Abromiskes, Lithuania
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€121,000
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating in Abromiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with gas heating
Abromiskes, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€68,300
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Joteliunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€80,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Jagelonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Jagelonys, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
€115,000
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
€119,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Buzeliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Buzeliai, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Puzinava, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Puzinava, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€79,000
House with garage, with Local electricity in Pastrevys, Lithuania
House with garage, with Local electricity
Pastrevys, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
€199,500
House in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
House
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
House with garage, with Local electricity in Pastrevys, Lithuania
House with garage, with Local electricity
Pastrevys, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
€199,500
Properties features in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

