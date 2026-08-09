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Residential properties for sale in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

;
Elektrenai
10
Vievis
3
21 property total found
House in Jagelonys, Lithuania
House
Jagelonys, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
WE CAN ALSO OFFER THE EDGE DRIVE WITHOUT FITTING! ******************************************…
$144,913
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold SODO HOUSEHOLD IN THE GOOD NEWS IN THE WORLD COMMUNITY "VERSAGE"! COUNTRY OF ELECTRICIT…
$47,095
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House in Pugainiai, Lithuania
House
Pugainiai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
In a wonderful place, near the mature pine forest and Neris River, a stone house of 105,08 s…
$149,395
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/4
BUILDING ON THE CARRIAGE OF ELECTRICITY MAIL - LIVE NEW LIVERS! COLUMNS, STRATEGIC LEAVE IN …
$104,617
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House in Aleksandrava, Lithuania
House
Aleksandrava, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Your holiday house on the lake's shore, with a closed private territory with huge windows op…
$108,975
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 2. LIVESTOCK RESIDENCE IN ELECTRICITY WITH SLAUGHTER 19 A. PRINCIPLES: Sold with f…
$253,686
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House in Jagelonys, Lithuania
House
Jagelonys, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECIAL PRICE FOR LOFTY!!! Terras- winter garden area is not included in the total area, whi…
$110,134
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2 room apartment in Azuoline, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Azuoline, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
YELLOW 2 CAMBARES HAVE BEEN NATURE IN THE FIELD OF THE BUILDING AND THE HOUSEHOLD BUILDING -…
$69,497
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House in Vievis, Lithuania
House
Vievis, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN THE SECOND LOCAL CENTRE! ------------------------------------------…
$169,906
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House in Balceriskes, Lithuania
House
Balceriskes, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
Looking for a spacious homestead for life and / or business or economy development? I have a…
$92,707
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YELLOW AND LIGHT TWO GOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH LIQUID 1.6 A, AND THERE TO OWN EFER HAIR! --- …
$146,884
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2 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
SALES BUT 2 K, LOW Light and cozy 2-room apartment in Palanga - a perfect choice for those …
$74,995
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2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
www.sarkiniai en SALES OF NEW BUILDINGS IN ELECTRICITY New building apartments for sale in …
$115,351
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house for sale in Naujasis Kietaviškės village, Elektrėnų sav. This is a great ch…
$185,592
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3 room apartment in Kareivonys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kareivonys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Scanning SPACE AND PUKER DISTRIBUTION 3 CABLES WITH A TYPE, ELECTRICITY SAV! Spacious 3-roo…
$69,558
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YELLOW AND LIGHT TWO GOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH LIQUID 1.6 A, AND THERE TO OWN EFER HAIR! --- …
$151,048
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House in Paaliose, Lithuania
House
Paaliose, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SOME WITH 2.27 HA. LOW - NERIES REGION PARKE 39 KM VILNIUS! Homestead is unique beca…
$82,742
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3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/9
In a quiet and beautiful place in Elektrėnai, Friendship Street 11, newly furnished three-ro…
$163,730
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3 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
ONE BUT, TWO WARRANTS AND TAMBERS - LOCATED MONITORING! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Mokyklos g. 20: 124m…
$119,408
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SPACE FUNCTIONALLY DISPLAYED TWO-NAIL-NAIL ELECTRICITY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$280,664
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2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = The apartment has 61.90 sq / m TERASA on the roof, o…
$217,254
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Property types in Elektrėnai Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

with Garage
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