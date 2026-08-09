Apartments for sale in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

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Apartments in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

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Elektrenai
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8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/4
BUILDING ON THE CARRIAGE OF ELECTRICITY MAIL - LIVE NEW LIVERS! COLUMNS, STRATEGIC LEAVE IN …
$104,617
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2 room apartment in Azuoline, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Azuoline, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
YELLOW 2 CAMBARES HAVE BEEN NATURE IN THE FIELD OF THE BUILDING AND THE HOUSEHOLD BUILDING -…
$69,497
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2 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
SALES BUT 2 K, LOW Light and cozy 2-room apartment in Palanga - a perfect choice for those …
$74,995
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
www.sarkiniai en SALES OF NEW BUILDINGS IN ELECTRICITY New building apartments for sale in …
$115,351
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3 room apartment in Kareivonys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kareivonys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Scanning SPACE AND PUKER DISTRIBUTION 3 CABLES WITH A TYPE, ELECTRICITY SAV! Spacious 3-roo…
$69,558
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3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/9
In a quiet and beautiful place in Elektrėnai, Friendship Street 11, newly furnished three-ro…
$163,730
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3 room apartment in Vievis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vievis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
ONE BUT, TWO WARRANTS AND TAMBERS - LOCATED MONITORING! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Mokyklos g. 20: 124m…
$119,408
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2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = The apartment has 61.90 sq / m TERASA on the roof, o…
$217,254
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