  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Dovilu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage in Kuliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,000
House with garage in Lebartai, Lithuania
House with garage
Lebartai, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE - SODYBA Cattle km in Klaipeda. -----------------------------------------------------…
€240,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village, in a very beautiful place, near the forest…
€390,000
House in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
House
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Dovilai commune, Ketvergiai village, Lietuvininkų street 42, h…
€55,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village (former Memel area), in a very nice locatio…
€280,000
