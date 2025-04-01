Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Lebartai, Lithuania
House
Lebartai, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale unfinished construction house in Klaipeda district --------------------------------…
$59,346
House in Medsedziai, Lithuania
House
Medsedziai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room house for sale in Klaipeda district, Shikar village. This house will be perfect for p…
$234,692
House in Kuliai, Lithuania
House
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
LEAVE POINT - COUNTRY OF PLAYER OF DOVINE, FROM THE OTHER FUEL CUT AND THE NETWORK CENTRE! …
$146,152
5 room house in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village, in a very beautiful place, near the forest…
$386,572
