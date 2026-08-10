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Residential properties for sale in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
4
4 properties total found
House in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
House
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Dovilai commune, Ketvergiai village, Lietuvininkų street 42, h…
$58,637
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3 bedroom house in Svepeliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Svepeliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Jonušai village, Lymanto street 33 (former Memel area). Fully …
$408,318
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5 room house in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village, in a very beautiful place, near the forest…
$386,572
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village (former Memel area), in a very nice locatio…
$275,339
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