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Сommercial property in Darbenai, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 376 m² in Darbenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 376 m²
Darbenai, Lithuania
Area 1 376 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale - 1375.52 sq.m ( former pork) with 1.0027 ha of land. Asset information: …
$159,557
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