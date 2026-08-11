Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Baisogala
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Baisogala, Lithuania

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 41 m² in Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial property 41 m²
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
PLACING THE QUESTIONALITY OF LIGHT IN THE CENTRE PART OF THE RADVILE!!! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRIN…
$34,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go