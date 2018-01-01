  1. Realting.com
  A house, an apartment, a villa Blaumaņa residence

A house, an apartment, a villa Blaumaņa residence

Riga, Latvia
€90,480
About the complex

We offer 1-4 room apartments in a completely renovated architectural monument, including the 2020 comfort level. In order to fully convey the spirit of the era in its original form, all the decorative elements on both the facade and the interior of the building were restored by hand. ARCHITECTURE "Blaumaņa residence" combines modern architectural elements with the historical value of the last era. The fusion of tradition and laconic, strong forms gives the building a special charm. During the renovation process, bright elements were added to the facade to expand its stylistic range, giving the classic design a modern look. LOCATION The residence fits perfectly into the architecture of the area around Blaumaņa Street, at the same time offering everything necessary for the comfort and refuge of future residents from the dynamic and urban environment of the city. The building is located in a quiet place, separated from the traffic flow. "Blaumaņa residence" is close to important cultural sites, parks, museums, waterfront, Old Riga, major universities, business and shopping centers, making your future home particularly attractive.
2020
2020
Riga, Latvia

Centrus
Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy and convenience of everyday life. Modern and carefully selected top quality materials and the latest technologies are being used for the structure of the buildings and furnishings. The rational and convenient planning of the residential buildings will make life comfortable and cosy in the centre of Riga. The Centrus project developers have solved the parking problems characteristic of the city centre. A wide two-level underground car park will meet the needs of residents. Modern elevators will link the car park to flat entrances. For the comfort of residents, the outdoor space is private, closed and intended only for their use. A green courtyard with various lighting, with two-tone granite cobblestone, elements of environment and small architectural forms further emphasize the attractive and dynamic environment, with multifarious moods. Parents can rest at ease while their children enjoy the playground. Alongside the closed residential environment will be a landscaped public zone in the Centrus quarter. A pedestrian promenade will connect Dzirnavu and Blaumaņa streets; with cafés and recreational areas, and shops on both sides of the promenade.
Rēdera Nami
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
Completion date: 2020
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Tallinas iela 91
Tallinas iela 91
Riga, Latvia
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
We are selling 1-3 room apartments in a fully renovated building in the center of Riga. Available apartments range from 24 m2 to 116 m2. Legal status - ownership of the apartment. Land - privately owned. Heating - new, local gas boiler house. Individual meters for water, electricity and heating. Each apartment has an intercom system installed. High-speed internet connection. The entire building has been additionally insulated and windows have been replaced. All communication systems - external and internal engineering networks, have been fully replaced. The apartments are offered with full finishing, quality plumbing fixtures, kitchen furniture and appliances, and built-in wardrobes. Closed territory with remotely controlled gates and perimeter video surveillance. Bicycle parking in the courtyard. It is possible to purchase a parking space in the courtyard of the building for an additional fee. Parking on the street is free of charge.
