Investment Properties for Sale in Unione dei comuni della Versilia, Italy

Investment in Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Investment
Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 50
The distance to the sea is 400 meters.The area of the building is about 2200 square meters.G…
Price on request
Investment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Investment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 44
The hotel on the coast of Versilia is strategically located and in excellent condition.The t…
Price on request
Investment in Viareggio, Italy
Investment
Viareggio, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perhaps the most pleasant type of business is to buy a beach!In the center of Viareggio for …
Price on request
