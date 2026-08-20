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Hotels for sale in Teramo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Hotel 3 000 m² in Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 000 m²
IT-070720. Hotel on first line 3*In the central area of Julianova Lido, a three-star six-sto…
$3,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 2 200 m² in Alba Adriatica, Italy
Hotel 2 200 m²
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 50
Area 2 200 m²
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Price on request
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