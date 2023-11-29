Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Sassari
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Sassari, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
€900,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Townhouse in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Townhouse
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the residence of Isola Ross in 3 & nbsp; Just a few minutes drive fr…
€95,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sassari, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir