Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Napoli
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Napoli, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Fontana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fontana, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
AI-D10. Изумительная вилла на острове Искья с восхитительным видомИзумительная вилла в Форио…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Anacapri, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Anacapri, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The home in Italy is located on the island of Capri, 700 metres from the centre of Anacapri.…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with alarm system in Naples, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with alarm system
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
A modern villa overlooking the lake is located in the place of Massino Visconti, Lake Maggio…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with heating, with private pool in Naples, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with heating, with private pool
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
The new villa is located 350 metres from Lake Maggiore, in the town of Leza, Piedmont The a…
€850,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Napoli, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir