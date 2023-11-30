Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Naples
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Naples, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Naples, Italy
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
The beautiful house is located on Lake Maggiore, Piedmont. The villa is located in one of th…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room house with garage, with garden, with internet in Naples, Italy
3 room house with garage, with garden, with internet
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
The beautiful house is located in Leza, Piedmont. Only 350 m to Lake Maggiore, also near the…
€850,000
Leave a request
6 room house with garage, with garden, with heating in Naples, Italy
6 room house with garage, with garden, with heating
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
The house on 2 family is located in the city of Lesa, Piedmont. The house is located on the …
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with alarm system in Naples, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with alarm system
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
A modern villa overlooking the lake is located in the place of Massino Visconti, Lake Maggio…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with private pool in Naples, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with private pool
Naples, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
The new villa is located 350 metres from Lake Maggiore, in the town of Leza, Piedmont The a…
€850,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Naples, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir