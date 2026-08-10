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Hotels for sale in Frosinone, Italy

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Hotel in Pescosolido, Italy
Hotel
Pescosolido, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-1. Manor-hotel in PescosolidoFor sale is a hotel estate with a park of 32,000 squa…
$6,45M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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