Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Calabria
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Calabria, Italy

сommercial property
4
hotels
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 10 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
€500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir