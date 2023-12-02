Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Aosta Valley
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Aosta Valley, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Aosta, Italy
3 room apartment
Aosta, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
PL-PR_A37. Квартира-шале в горах. Валле-д’АостаДобро пожаловать в шале! Впечатляющая недавно…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Aosta Valley, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir