Terraced Apartments for sale in Tel-Aviv, Israel

15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$1,63M
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
$1,05M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
$2,65M
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
$1,30M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
$2,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Luxury apartment for sale with an amazing, unobstructed sea view, in one of the most sought …
$4,11M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$5,57M
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
​  Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history.  Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
$1,21M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
$9,28M
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
$7,74M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
$11,14M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Luxury apartment build to the highest possible standards with the best finishes, on a high f…
$9,81M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
$11,55M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
$3,45M
