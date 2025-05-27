Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal penthouse with all of the amenities one would find…
Price on request
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
$11,14M
$11,14M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 360 m²
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Price on request
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
$3,45M
$3,45M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 274 m²
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Price on request
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 479 m²
New project located in the heart of Tel Aviv’s port a very popular seaside location close to…
Price on request
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal duplex penthouse with all of the amenities one wou…
Price on request
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Various units available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in Neve Tzedek minutes wa…
Price on request
Price on request

