  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
$13,26M
Properties features in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

