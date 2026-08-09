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Residential properties for sale in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel

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Raanana
20
Raanana
69
Givat Shmuel
26
119 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rosh HaAyin, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Rosh HaAyin, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Sale in Rosh HaAin | Psagot Afek DistrictWe offer for sale a modernized 4-room apartment i…
$750,000
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Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ??? Available from one week during t…
$1,665
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Villa 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Nice apartment with 5 rooms . with a terrace south facing. near college and lycee Ostrovsky.…
$1,29M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 208 m²
Reference: RN 105 District: Akiva, very good location, close to all amenities Large villa …
$2,26M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,25M
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2 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
2 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush …
$857,142
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,23M
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5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Beautiful apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally placed. Close to all shops an…
$1,19M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,26M
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6 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
6 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 156 m²
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most s…
$1,69M
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3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional r…
$995,670
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4 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
4 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$1,24M
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3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,29M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
very nice 6 room Penthouse. (273 m2 arnona) Alone on the floor. Very invested. security room…
$2,55M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional r…
$1,16M
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5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
downtown Raanana. Duplex apartment on the 3rd and top floor. Immense living room. Atypical a…
$1,86M
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Villa 8 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
✨ Luxury detached house with pool – East Raanana ✨In one of the most sought after areas of R…
$5,96M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
A new 4 rooms with rare volumes – Borohov Street, Raanana An apartment that is distinguishe…
$1,13M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional r…
$1,62M
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5 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
5 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$1,41M
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3 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
3 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$1,11M
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5 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
5 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$1,46M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional r…
$1,20M
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5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most s…
$1,42M
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3 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
3 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush …
$1,21M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
In the heart of downtown Raanana, a 2-minute walk from all shops and amenities. Very nice 4 …
$1,16M
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3 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
3 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Reference: GS 101 District: Guivat shmouel Project of 9 buildings from 17 to 23 floors *3 p…
$970,695
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Nice 4-room garden with large master bedroom and garden. 2 bathrooms, Semel kitchen, mamad a…
$1,32M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Beautiful apartment of 118 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. parking. orientations South/West very sunny.…
$980,673
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Apartment of 4 rooms well agency. terrace of 14 m2 parking. Shwartz Street. Close school Ari…
$926,691
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