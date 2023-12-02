Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Residential
  4. Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Petah Tikva, Israel
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Petah Tikva, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New on the market, Exclusive for sale! Lovely home with beautiful garden! Kfar Avraham, Peta…
€778,869
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir