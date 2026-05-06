Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces a 2 min de la mer et du tramway a bat yam

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Ideally located in one of the most popular areas of Bat Yam, this beautiful 5-room apartment offers a privileged living environment, just a few minutes walk from the beaches and tram station.
With an area of 120 m2, this bright esr property ideal for the comfort of the whole family. You will also enjoy a pleasant balcony of 15 m2, perfect for your relaxing moments outdoors.
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor with elevator in a newly renovated building, guaranteeing tranquility and quality services.
A rare opportunity to acquire a large living space at the heart of a dynamic and sought after sector. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us today.
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Bat Yam, Israel
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