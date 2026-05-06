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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces a 2 min de la mer et du tramway a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
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$876,200
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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces a 2 min de la mer et du tramway a bat yam
1
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ID: 39837
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Kokis

About the complex

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Ideally located in one of the most popular areas of Bat Yam, this beautiful 5-room apartment offers a privileged living environment, just a few minutes walk from the beaches and tram station. With an area of 120 m2, this bright esr property ideal for the comfort of the whole family. You will also enjoy a pleasant balcony of 15 m2, perfect for your relaxing moments outdoors. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor with elevator in a newly renovated building, guaranteeing tranquility and quality services. A rare opportunity to acquire a large living space at the heart of a dynamic and sought after sector. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us today.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces a 2 min de la mer et du tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$876,200
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