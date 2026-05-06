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Residential quarter Avec terrasse agreable bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$982,350
12/08/2026
$982,350
11/08/2026
$985,300
;
3
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ID: 39793
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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Reference NTL 124-4 It is in the emblematic district of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv near Bat Yam, that is proposed for sale of the 4 new rooms of the developer of 94m2 + 10m2 terrace. Tama 38 high-level project, comprising 3 buildings of 8 floors each that composes this small residential area of high quality. Each apartment has of course a mamad and an underground parking space (automatic). Delivery is scheduled for February 2026. We also have 4.5 rooms and penthouses on sale in this project.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse agreable bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$982,350
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