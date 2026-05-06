Residential quarter Avec terrasse agreable bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite

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Reference NTL 124-4
It is in the emblematic district of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv near Bat Yam, that is proposed for sale of the 4 new rooms of the developer of 94m2 + 10m2 terrace.
Tama 38 high-level project, comprising 3 buildings of 8 floors each that composes this small residential area of high quality.
Each apartment has of course a mamad and an underground parking space (automatic).
Delivery is scheduled for February 2026.
We also have 4.5 rooms and penthouses on sale in this project.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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