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Residential quarter Baka dans un bel immeuble boutique

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,18M
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Residential quarter Baka dans un bel immeuble boutique
1
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ID: 39820
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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Helets Street. recent building, 5p transforms in 4, 135 m2, 2 terraces of 15 m2 (a soucca), elevator chabbat, parking, cellar, secure room. Michael 0523202488

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Baka dans un bel immeuble boutique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,18M
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