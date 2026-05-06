Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer

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New ?? New ?? New ??
? For sale – Givat Olga
A house that will make you fall in love from the first glance!
✨ New, high-end, fully invested Cottage
? About 300 m2 built on a plot of about 250 m2
?️ 7 spacious and bright rooms
? Huge bonus:
An independent basement of 3 rooms
✔️ Kitchen
✔️ Bathroom (toilet + shower)
✔️ Separate entry
Ideal for rent, teenagers, practice or any other use
? Total: 10 rooms in the property
? Upstairs:
Jacuzzi with breathtaking sea view
? House carefully designed by an interior architect
? Landscaped garden comprising:
* Pergolas
* Rich vegetation
* Small swimming pool with waterfall
? Searched and quiet location, a few minutes from the sea
? Price: 4 800 000
So, what are you waiting for? Contact me ☎️
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Leisure
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