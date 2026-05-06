  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,57M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 39677
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New ?? New ?? New ?? ? For sale – Givat Olga A house that will make you fall in love from the first glance! ✨ New, high-end, fully invested Cottage ? About 300 m2 built on a plot of about 250 m2 ?️ 7 spacious and bright rooms ? Huge bonus: An independent basement of 3 rooms ✔️ Kitchen ✔️ Bathroom (toilet + shower) ✔️ Separate entry Ideal for rent, teenagers, practice or any other use ? Total: 10 rooms in the property ? Upstairs: Jacuzzi with breathtaking sea view ? House carefully designed by an interior architect ? Landscaped garden comprising: * Pergolas * Rich vegetation * Small swimming pool with waterfall ? Searched and quiet location, a few minutes from the sea ? Price: 4 800 000 So, what are you waiting for? Contact me ☎️

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$836,400
Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,821
Residential quarter Ideal pied a terre parking ascenseur balcon a 4 mn de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
Residential quarter Haut standing neuf vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Basel square 3 pieces renove a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,57M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
Ideal foot-to-earth 7 minutes from the sea, very nice renovated building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Show all Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,28M
An exceptional property, of rare beauty, proposed for sale for the first time. In the heart of the beautiful bucolic village of Ein Kerem. Typical construction of Ein Kerem: high ceilings with exposed beams, an authentic Arabic house. Two independent houses, each with its separate entranc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,919
Reference: 6994 District: in the heart of Ramat Gan, Bourse district, near Hayarkon Park Recent building 4 pieces Area of 90 m2 Small balcony 3rd floor with elevator Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Entrance : 01/09/2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications