Residential quarter A vendre ein hayam hadera mini penthouse 5 piEces

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BZH
?️ RE/MAX Hadera exclusively offers an exceptional product!
A 5-room mini-penthouse with an exceptional unobstructed view of the sea and Gador nature reserve!
A rare property offering space, comfort and spectacular views.
✨ The assets of the apartment:
? A spacious 5-room apartment (125 m2) with smart distribution,
? A huge living space with direct access to a magnificent terrace of 50 m2,
? An open view of the sea and the Gador reserve, an exceptional panorama that we do not tire of!
? A large kitchen perfectly suited to kitchen enthusiasts,
? A master suite with private bathroom,
? 3 other rooms, with their bathroom, to be arranged as desired,
? A secure room upstairs, 2 elevators,
? 2 private parking spaces!
? A rare property in one of the most sought after areas of Hadera, with walking access to the sea, the shopping center of the district, a large park, and with quick access by car to the motorway, Mall Ha'hof shopping village, train...
? First come, first served!
To contact us:
Ra'hel 'Haya Benguigui
Director of the Francophone Department of RE/MAX Hadera
Licence 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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