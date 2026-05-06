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Residential quarter A vendre ein hayam hadera mini penthouse 5 piEces

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
8
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ID: 39815
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Arzei HaLevanon

About the complex

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BZH ?️ RE/MAX Hadera exclusively offers an exceptional product! A 5-room mini-penthouse with an exceptional unobstructed view of the sea and Gador nature reserve! A rare property offering space, comfort and spectacular views. ✨ The assets of the apartment: ? A spacious 5-room apartment (125 m2) with smart distribution, ? A huge living space with direct access to a magnificent terrace of 50 m2, ? An open view of the sea and the Gador reserve, an exceptional panorama that we do not tire of! ? A large kitchen perfectly suited to kitchen enthusiasts, ? A master suite with private bathroom, ? 3 other rooms, with their bathroom, to be arranged as desired, ? A secure room upstairs, 2 elevators, ? 2 private parking spaces! ? A rare property in one of the most sought after areas of Hadera, with walking access to the sea, the shopping center of the district, a large park, and with quick access by car to the motorway, Mall Ha'hof shopping village, train... ? First come, first served! To contact us: Ra'hel 'Haya Benguigui Director of the Francophone Department of RE/MAX Hadera Licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre ein hayam hadera mini penthouse 5 piEces
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,30M
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