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Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,80M
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4
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ID: 39612
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    HaYedidut, 3

About the complex

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? For sale – Family house with garden in Netanya Looking for a house offering beautiful volumes and a real outdoor space? Located in the residential area of Neot Herzl, this 8-room house develops 300 m2 built and enjoys a private garden of 150 m2, ideal for enjoying the full outdoors with family or friends. ✔️ 300 m2 built ✔️ Land of 300 m2 ✔️ Garden of 150 m2 ✔️ 8 pieces ✔️ 3 bathrooms ✔️ 4 toilets ✔️ Large basement offering many facilities (playroom, office, gym, independent space...) ✔️ Beautiful volumes and generous living spaces A house designed for family life, combining comfort, space and exterior in a pleasant residential environment, close to schools, shops and main axes.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,80M
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