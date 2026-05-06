Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue dizengoff entre gordon et frishman tel aviv

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FOR SALE – Dizengoff Street, between Gordon and Frishman, Tel Aviv
Exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv, between two of the city's most emblematic streets. Located in a completely renovated building after Tama 38, this new, bright and well-designed apartment offers a rare living environment, just minutes from the beach and all areas of interest.
Apartment 3 rooms of 80 m2.
Sun terrace of 10 m2 with open view of the trees.
Located on the 6th floor with spacious elevator and PMR access.
Mamad (safe room).
Two bathrooms.
Three orientations, very bright.
New building after complete renovation (Tama 38).
Price: 5 500 000 Shekels
A rare pearl close to the beach, ideal for main residence or high-end foot-to-earth.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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