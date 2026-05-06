Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv

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Rare duplex penthouse in a modern building delivered in 2023, ideally located at the gates of Florentin – one of the most lively and popular areas of Tel Aviv.
This exceptional property offers approximately 94 m2 of living space spread over two levels, combining privacy, flexibility and exceptional living environment.
The strong point of the property is a spectacular 35 m2 rooftop private terrace, ideal for welcoming, dining outdoors and enjoying the Mediterranean sky. An additional exclusive rooftop area offers an attractive potential for a jacuzzi lounge with panoramic views of the city and sea breeze.
Characteristics:
• Modern building with lift (2023)
• Secured room (Mamad)
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 terraces
• Last floor
• Four orientations offering natural brightness throughout the day
Located a few minutes walk from the Levinsky Market, Rothschild Boulevard, cafés, restaurants and Florentin nightlife, with easy access to the Ayalon motorway and about 25 minutes from Ben Gurion Airport (depending on traffic).
The apartment is currently rented out at 11 800 per month, offering immediate rental income. It can be acquired with the tenant in place or delivered free.
Direct sale by the owner – No agency fees.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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