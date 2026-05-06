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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$882,450
12/08/2026
$882,450
11/08/2026
$885,100
;
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf projet de qualite
1
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ID: 39785
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Reference NNT 108-4 New 4 room apartments, Netanya. In a superb project comprising two 20-storey towers is proposed for sale of the new 4 rooms of the promoter 106m2 + 10m2 terrace. The location is crazy, close to the station, shopping centers, school and shops. Each apartment comes with air conditioning, a parking space and a cellar. They also have a mamad and are available from the 2nd floor. We also have 5 pieces for sale in this project. Construction has started and delivery is scheduled for July 2026.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$882,450
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