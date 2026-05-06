Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Reference NNT 108-4
New 4 room apartments, Netanya.
In a superb project comprising two 20-storey towers is proposed for sale of the new 4 rooms of the promoter 106m2 + 10m2 terrace.
The location is crazy, close to the station, shopping centers, school and shops.
Each apartment comes with air conditioning, a parking space and a cellar.
They also have a mamad and are available from the 2nd floor.
We also have 5 pieces for sale in this project.
Construction has started and delivery is scheduled for July 2026.
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return