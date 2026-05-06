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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces avec vue sur le lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$662,670
12/08/2026
$662,670
11/08/2026
$664,660
;
4
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ID: 39799
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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Apartment 5 rooms for sale – Rue Mapal HaTanur, Ashkelon A spacious property with open views of the lake This 5-room apartment in Ashkelon is located on Mapal HaTanur Street, on the 9th floor of a modern and upscale building. It offers a generous surface area of 120 m2, as well as a 12 m2 mirpeset with a beautiful view of the lake. A comfortable and practical living environment The apartment enjoys an excellent location, with a shopping center located just below the building. The project offers quality services: Two elevators including a Shabbat elevator Two parking spaces Club for residents New and well maintained building An ideal living environment for families looking for space and comfort. ? Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces avec vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$662,670
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