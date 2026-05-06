Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces avec vue sur le lac

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Apartment 5 rooms for sale – Rue Mapal HaTanur, Ashkelon
A spacious property with open views of the lake
This 5-room apartment in Ashkelon is located on Mapal HaTanur Street, on the 9th floor of a modern and upscale building.
It offers a generous surface area of 120 m2, as well as a 12 m2 mirpeset with a beautiful view of the lake.
A comfortable and practical living environment
The apartment enjoys an excellent location, with a shopping center located just below the building.
The project offers quality services:
Two elevators including a Shabbat elevator
Two parking spaces
Club for residents
New and well maintained building
An ideal living environment for families looking for space and comfort.
? Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit.
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Ashkelon, Israel
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