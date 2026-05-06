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Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam prix attractifs

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$624,375
12/08/2026
$624,375
11/08/2026
$626,250
;
5
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ID: 39781
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaSar Rabinovich

About the complex

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Reference NBY 124-3 Apartment 3 rooms new developer, Bat Yam. PRE SALE Tama 38 ultra interesting project located in the heart of Bat Yam, 15 minutes walk from the beach and close to the tram line directly joining Tel Aviv. We have several kinds of 3 pieces for sale from 67m2. Each apartment has of course a mamad and a balcony. Possibility to buy a parking space in addition. Delivery scheduled for July 2026. We also have 4 and 5 rooms for sale in this project as well as penthouses.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam prix attractifs
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$624,375
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